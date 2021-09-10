Fermata Advisors LLC Invests $673,000 in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,011 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $673,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 305,370,449 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $17,757,293,000 after buying an additional 6,619,930 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 158,824,575 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,235,649,000 after buying an additional 12,108,079 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,034,733 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,887,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373,835 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,547,971 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,474,165,000 after purchasing an additional 131,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,810,812 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,431,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661,769 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on VZ shares. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. HSBC boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.83.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total value of $86,060.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $782,118.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,740 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,314. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 282,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,298,074. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.48. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.83 and a 1 year high of $61.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.59.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.73 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.22%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

