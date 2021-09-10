Fermata Advisors LLC Purchases 2,220 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,528 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 97.7% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 91.8% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $61,000.

NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $82.16. 12,033 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,779,740. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $81.99 and a 1-year high of $83.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.22 and its 200-day moving average is $82.25.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

