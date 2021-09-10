Fermata Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:UAPR)

Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:UAPR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 74,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,923,000. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New accounts for about 1.1% of Fermata Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Fermata Advisors LLC owned 3.33% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New by 13.6% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 3,946 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New by 37.9% in the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 14,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 4,017 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New in the first quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New in the first quarter worth $136,000.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF - April New alerts:

Shares of UAPR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.93. The company had a trading volume of 8,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,132. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New has a 52-week low of $24.28 and a 52-week high of $26.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.50.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:UAPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF - April New Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF - April New and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.