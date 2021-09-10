FFT Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,029 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 279.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 281 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.08.

Shares of TEL opened at $145.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $145.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.01. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $90.88 and a 52 week high of $153.54. The stock has a market cap of $47.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.35.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 11.81%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the electronics maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.31, for a total transaction of $14,831,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Phelan bought 231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $150.25 per share, with a total value of $34,707.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 34,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,131,187.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

