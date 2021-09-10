FFT Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at $349,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its position in The Procter & Gamble by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 12,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its position in The Procter & Gamble by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,194,000 after purchasing an additional 10,968 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in The Procter & Gamble by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,827,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,455,000 after purchasing an additional 256,765 shares during the period. Finally, Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 20,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

In related news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.37, for a total value of $96,294.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $1,440,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 748,024 shares of company stock worth $106,760,698 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Erste Group raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.63.

PG opened at $143.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.09. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $121.54 and a 52-week high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 61.48%.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.