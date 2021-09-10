Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF (BATS:FGRO) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF (BATS:FGRO) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $22.28. Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF shares last traded at $22.00, with a volume of 56,406 shares trading hands.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $345,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000.

See Also: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.