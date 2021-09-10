Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 420.0% during the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 277,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,617,000 after purchasing an additional 223,785 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 14.7% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 12,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 26.8% during the first quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 100,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 21,276 shares during the period. FMA Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,828,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,617,000 after buying an additional 936,170 shares in the last quarter.

FREL opened at $32.22 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.44 and a fifty-two week high of $33.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.85.

