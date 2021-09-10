Fiduciary Group LLC Purchases 596 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Fiduciary Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,917 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 596 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 3.7% of Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $32,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at $1,254,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 0.4% in the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 4.3% in the first quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 13,044 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Harbor Group Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 21.6% in the first quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 1.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 152,040 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $35,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Microsoft from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $298.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective (up from $325.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.12.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $297.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $289.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $262.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.78. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $196.25 and a 1 year high of $305.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.11%.

In related news, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total value of $18,184,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,632,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,059,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

