Fifth Third Bancorp Decreases Position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OSK. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 2.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in Oshkosh during the second quarter valued at approximately $799,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Oshkosh by 14.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 488,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,857,000 after buying an additional 60,111 shares in the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new stake in Oshkosh during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,244,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Oshkosh by 29.9% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 100,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,573,000 after buying an additional 23,234 shares in the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Oshkosh from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on Oshkosh from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Oshkosh from $156.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Oshkosh from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.88.

OSK opened at $109.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.84. Oshkosh Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.74 and a fifty-two week high of $137.47.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 6.48%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is currently 26.72%.

Oshkosh Profile

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

