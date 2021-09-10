Fifth Third Bancorp Has $135,000 Stock Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 37.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 762 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in FMC were worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FMC. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in FMC by 73.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,345,000 after buying an additional 12,798 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in FMC during the first quarter worth $5,272,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in FMC by 86.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 30,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after buying an additional 13,900 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in FMC during the first quarter worth $1,522,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in FMC by 4.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,197,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $575,003,000 after buying an additional 218,461 shares during the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FMC alerts:

Shares of FMC opened at $97.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. FMC Co. has a 12 month low of $87.27 and a 12 month high of $123.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.47.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. FMC had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 25.77%. Equities research analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. FMC’s payout ratio is 31.02%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FMC. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of FMC in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of FMC from $118.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of FMC from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of FMC from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of FMC from $136.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.93.

In related news, Director Carol Anthony Davidson purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $93.89 per share, with a total value of $140,835.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,541.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer purchased 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $96.97 per share, with a total value of $122,182.20. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 30,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,996,954.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About FMC

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.