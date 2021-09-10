Fifth Third Bancorp Has $97,000 Holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 48.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 684 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in PTC were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PTC in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in PTC by 12,000.0% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in PTC by 59.5% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PTC in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PTC in the first quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total value of $235,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,927,101.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.14, for a total transaction of $1,997,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 666,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,793,595.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,750 shares of company stock worth $2,896,760. 10.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PTC stock opened at $127.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of 63.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $136.57 and its 200-day moving average is $136.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. PTC Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.36 and a 1 year high of $153.73.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.50. PTC had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 18.25%. On average, analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on PTC from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet downgraded PTC from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on PTC in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on PTC in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PTC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.83.

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

