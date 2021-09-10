Fifth Third Bancorp Lowers Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $262,000.

NYSEARCA:VOOG opened at $282.69 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $197.58 and a fifty-two week high of $285.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $274.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.84.

