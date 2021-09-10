Fifth Third Bancorp Lowers Stock Holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFO. SPC Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 154,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after buying an additional 10,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.43% of the company’s stock.

PFO opened at $13.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.19. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $14.12.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.18%.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.

