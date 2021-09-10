Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 1,425 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 408.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 453,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,169,000 after acquiring an additional 224,183 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $12,042,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 437,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,224,000 after acquiring an additional 146,455 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,818,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,032,000 after acquiring an additional 139,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cassia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 324,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,449,000 after acquiring an additional 99,783 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSM opened at $59.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.94 and its 200 day moving average is $59.96. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52 week low of $59.92 and a 52 week high of $60.11.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.014 dividend. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st.

