Fifth Third Bancorp Reduces Stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its position in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 13.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,476 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 972 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,817 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $192,000.

Get Cabot Oil & Gas alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cabot Oil & Gas from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James lowered Cabot Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Johnson Rice lowered Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.94.

Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas stock opened at $18.53 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.29 and a 200 day moving average of $17.10. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 12 month low of $14.28 and a 12 month high of $20.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The company had revenue of $324.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.33%.

Cabot Oil & Gas Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the development, exploitation, production and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. It operates through the Marcellus shale in Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.