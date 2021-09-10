Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 79 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reliant Wealth Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Reliant Wealth Planning now owns 110,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 197.0% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 21.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 52,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,172,000 after acquiring an additional 9,243 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the first quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the second quarter worth $241,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF stock opened at $346.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $338.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $318.16. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $249.34 and a 12 month high of $349.67.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

