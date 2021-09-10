Financial Analysis: Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) vs. XL Fleet (NYSE:XL)

XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) and Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares XL Fleet and Patrick Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XL Fleet N/A -12.25% -8.17% Patrick Industries 5.43% 30.29% 9.53%

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for XL Fleet and Patrick Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XL Fleet 0 2 0 0 2.00 Patrick Industries 0 0 1 0 3.00

XL Fleet currently has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 37.61%. Patrick Industries has a consensus price target of $104.00, indicating a potential upside of 29.71%. Given XL Fleet’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe XL Fleet is more favorable than Patrick Industries.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.2% of XL Fleet shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.2% of Patrick Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 13.6% of XL Fleet shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of Patrick Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares XL Fleet and Patrick Industries’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XL Fleet $20.34 million 44.81 -$60.61 million N/A N/A Patrick Industries $2.49 billion 0.76 $97.06 million $4.20 19.09

Patrick Industries has higher revenue and earnings than XL Fleet.

Volatility and Risk

XL Fleet has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Patrick Industries has a beta of 2.45, suggesting that its share price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Patrick Industries beats XL Fleet on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

XL Fleet Company Profile

XL Fleet Corp. provides fleet electrification solutions for commercial vehicles in North America. Its products include hybrid electric drive systems are comprised of an electric motor that is mounted onto the vehicle's drive shaft, an inverter motor controller, and a lithium-ion battery pack to store energy to be used for propulsion; plug-in hybrid electric drive system, which offers a more significant MPG and emissions improvement than the hybrid system, while enabling customers to plug in their vehicles to a level 1 or level 2 charging station. In addition, the company offers charging and power management solutions, and Electrification-as-a-Service, which would finance and manage vehicles, powertrains, charging systems, on-site power, and energy storage systems while charging customers on a usage and time basis. It also offers XL Link, an electrification analytics platform. The company offers its products under the brand names of XLH, XL Plug-In, XLP, XL GRID, and XL ELECTRIC. It serves end-use customer base comprising Fortune 500 corporate enterprises, public utilities, and various municipalities. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc. engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products. The Distribution segment distributes pre-finished wall and ceiling panels, drywall and drywall finishing products, electronics and audio systems components, wiring, electrical and plumbing products, fiber reinforced polyester products, cement siding, interior passage doors, roofing products, laminate and ceramic flooring, shower doors, furniture, fireplaces and surrounds, interior and exterior lightning products, and other miscellaneous products. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Elkhart, IN.

