First Farmers and Merchants (OTCMKTS:FFMH) Stock Price Up 0.6%

First Farmers and Merchants Co. (OTCMKTS:FFMH) rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $35.22 and last traded at $35.22. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.00.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.73.

First Farmers and Merchants Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FFMH)

First Farmers & Merchants Corp. operates as a bank holding company. Through First Farmers & Merchants Bank, it engages in the provision of commercial and mortgage banking services. It also offers community lending services. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Columbia, TN.

