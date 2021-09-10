First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FIRST FINL BANKSHARES, INC. is a registered multi-bank holding company. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $47.76 price target (up previously from $47.00) on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

First Financial Bankshares stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.51. The company had a trading volume of 527,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,355. First Financial Bankshares has a 1-year low of $26.71 and a 1-year high of $52.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.45. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 0.88.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 43.97% and a return on equity of 13.44%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael B. Denny acquired 2,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.75 per share, with a total value of $99,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,341 shares in the company, valued at $260,373.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.01 per share, with a total value of $70,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 863,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,606,908.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 6,846 shares of company stock valued at $328,594 in the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,063,239 shares of the bank’s stock worth $750,637,000 after acquiring an additional 510,582 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,853,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $680,607,000 after acquiring an additional 194,029 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 12.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,116,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $301,323,000 after purchasing an additional 691,683 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 0.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,197,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,924,000 after purchasing an additional 17,141 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 12.8% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,078,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,249,000 after purchasing an additional 348,154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

