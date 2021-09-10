First Horizon Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE) by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. owned 0.17% of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,465,000 after purchasing an additional 20,992 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 203,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,367,000 after purchasing an additional 15,172 shares during the period. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 20,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 8,872 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF during the first quarter worth $329,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 98.1% during the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the period.

SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF stock opened at $105.06 on Friday. SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF has a 52-week low of $73.39 and a 52-week high of $106.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.90.

