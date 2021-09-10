First Horizon Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 89.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,064 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 44.9% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,455 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 462 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 14.4% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,519 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 67,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,866,000 after acquiring an additional 3,220 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exact Sciences by 10.2% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 70,368 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,273,000 after purchasing an additional 6,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

EXAS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James began coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Exact Sciences from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Exact Sciences from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on Exact Sciences from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.06.

In other Exact Sciences news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,381 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total transaction of $153,442.91. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,741 shares in the company, valued at $3,860,072.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 38,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.40, for a total value of $4,273,415.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $105.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.25. The company has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a PE ratio of -19.39 and a beta of 1.29. Exact Sciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.75 and a fifty-two week high of $159.54.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $434.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.76 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 8.93% and a negative net margin of 50.52%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.17 EPS for the current year.

Exact Sciences Profile

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.