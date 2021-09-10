First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $306,000 Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,680 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 235.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 712 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Shares of CFG stock opened at $43.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.42. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.46 and a 1-year high of $51.14. The company has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.33. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 28.12%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.73%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CFG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.65 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.73.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.