First Horizon Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its position in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,703 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,676 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BP were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BP. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BP by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 24,528 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 6,239 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in BP by 97.8% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,047 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BP during the second quarter worth $258,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in BP by 442.2% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 18,392 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BP by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 25,896 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. 8.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BP opened at $24.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.23. BP p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $14.74 and a 1 year high of $28.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $36.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.70 billion. BP had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 6.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.98) EPS. Analysts predict that BP p.l.c. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.3276 per share. This is a boost from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently -76.33%.

Several analysts have recently commented on BP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of BP from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of BP from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.74 to $28.49 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.02.

About BP

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

