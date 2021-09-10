First Mercantile Trust Co. Acquires 3,329 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Airbnb by 81.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter valued at $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the second quarter valued at $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.22% of the company’s stock.

ABNB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB traded up $1.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $167.34. The stock had a trading volume of 184,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,824,175. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $121.50 and a one year high of $219.94. The company has a market capitalization of $105.20 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.70.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.36. Equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.84, for a total value of $619,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 325,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,348,393.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total transaction of $7,950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,074 shares in the company, valued at $806,766. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,089,569 shares of company stock valued at $453,446,004 over the last quarter. 36.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

