First Mercantile Trust Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

First Mercantile Trust Co. reduced its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,583 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 924 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 484 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,270 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,548 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 72.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UNP. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.83.

NYSE:UNP traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $210.47. 75,875 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,816,369. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.13. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $171.50 and a 52-week high of $231.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $220.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.72.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.26%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

