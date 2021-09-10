First Mercantile Trust Co. Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

First Mercantile Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 633,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,414 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 5.1% of First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. First Mercantile Trust Co. owned approximately 0.54% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $43,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 296.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 205.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth $74,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.10. 13,418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 859,727. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $67.09 and a fifty-two week high of $70.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

