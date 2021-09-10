First Mercantile Trust Co. Has $2.14 Million Stock Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lowered its stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 887 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Okta were worth $2,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Okta by 175.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,162,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,799,176,000 after buying an additional 5,194,998 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Okta by 122.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,797,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,745,000 after purchasing an additional 990,869 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Okta by 159.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,032,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,661,000 after purchasing an additional 634,233 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Okta by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,294,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,677,000 after purchasing an additional 485,849 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,838,000. 65.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on OKTA. TheStreet raised Okta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist raised their price objective on Okta from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Okta from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Okta in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Okta in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Okta currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.67.

In other Okta news, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total transaction of $19,835,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 4,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.37, for a total transaction of $1,049,168.89. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,974,841.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 210,531 shares of company stock valued at $52,605,591. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA traded down $7.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $259.35. 48,544 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,727,497. Okta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.05 and a 12 month high of $294.00. The firm has a market cap of $34.38 billion, a PE ratio of -108.76 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $248.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.24. Okta had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 35.18%. The company had revenue of $316.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

