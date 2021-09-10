First Mercantile Trust Co. Purchases 2,316 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,633 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $3,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,173,041 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,766,499,000 after buying an additional 248,877 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in The TJX Companies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,597,190 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,090,153,000 after purchasing an additional 118,145 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in The TJX Companies by 33.8% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,542,716 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,358,901,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190,532 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The TJX Companies by 2.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,441,184 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,216,295,000 after purchasing an additional 479,849 shares during the period. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its position in The TJX Companies by 2.2% during the second quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 17,487,265 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,178,991,000 after purchasing an additional 375,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

TJX traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.46. 219,866 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,380,684. The company has a market cap of $83.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.39. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.06 and a 1 year high of $76.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

In other The TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $5,373,482.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 261,875 shares in the company, valued at $19,397,081.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $2,893,146.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,647,563.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

