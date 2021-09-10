First Mercantile Trust Co. Reduces Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,277 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,193 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up approximately 0.5% of First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its stake in PayPal by 566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 218.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PYPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on PayPal from $313.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective (up from $310.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.74.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.81, for a total transaction of $2,768,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,031,593.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total value of $2,512,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,583 shares in the company, valued at $34,219,044.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 41,314 shares of company stock worth $11,463,923 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PayPal stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $286.97. The stock had a trading volume of 192,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,633,667. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $337.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.97, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $286.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $268.92. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $171.63 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.