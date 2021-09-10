First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 413 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

First Mercantile Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,117 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 289,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,874,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 21.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 162 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the first quarter valued at $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 18.1% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 450 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 8.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,953 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 66.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Jon Evans sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.12, for a total value of $142,536.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.24, for a total transaction of $1,134,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,800 shares of company stock worth $10,149,531. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on PAYC shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $420.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $438.06.

Shares of NYSE:PAYC traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $480.44. 4,423 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,776. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $263.35 and a fifty-two week high of $503.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $433.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $386.02. The firm has a market cap of $28.87 billion, a PE ratio of 165.55, a P/E/G ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.41.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.47. Paycom Software had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 23.72%. The business had revenue of $242.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.23 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to buy up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

