First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Western Financial Inc. operates as a bank holding company. It provides wealth management services which include deposit, loans, trust, wealth planning and investment management products and services through its subsidiaries. First Western Financial Inc. is based in Denver, United States. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded First Western Financial from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th.

First Western Financial stock opened at $26.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.25 million, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.92. First Western Financial has a 52 week low of $11.95 and a 52 week high of $31.72.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $23.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.20 million. First Western Financial had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 24.91%. Research analysts forecast that First Western Financial will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Scott C. Wylie sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $656,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 784,664 shares in the company, valued at $20,597,430. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MYFW. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in First Western Financial by 174.4% during the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 230,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,974,000 after purchasing an additional 146,644 shares in the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Western Financial by 303.7% during the second quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 167,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after purchasing an additional 125,694 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Western Financial by 52.2% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 337,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,746,000 after purchasing an additional 115,900 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in First Western Financial by 104.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 145,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after purchasing an additional 74,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Western Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,828,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.11% of the company’s stock.

First Western Financial Company Profile

First Western Financial, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth managements services. It operates through the following business segments: Wealth Management, Capital Management, and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment consists of operations relating to its fully integrated wealth management business.

