FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Wedbush raised their price target on the stock from $82.00 to $90.00. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock. FirstCash traded as high as $88.69 and last traded at $88.15, with a volume of 130897 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $88.06.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FCFS. Janney Montgomery Scott cut FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on FirstCash from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $74.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FirstCash currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.75.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of FirstCash during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $311,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of FirstCash by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,384,000 after purchasing an additional 62,079 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of FirstCash by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 102,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,834,000 after purchasing an additional 9,562 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of FirstCash by 98,822.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 17,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of FirstCash by 2,329.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 125,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,611,000 after purchasing an additional 120,562 shares during the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.83.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $389.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.94 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FirstCash, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. FirstCash’s payout ratio is presently 39.87%.

About FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS)

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. operations and Latin America operations. The U. S. Operations segment includes all pawn and consumer loan operations in the U. S. The Latin America Operations segment consists of all pawn and consumer loan operations in Latin America, which includes operations in Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Colombia.

