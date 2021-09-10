Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI Acquires 100 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Marriott International by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 932,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,015,000 after acquiring an additional 175,814 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in Marriott International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $289,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Marriott International by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Marriott International by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 78,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,657,000 after purchasing an additional 5,994 shares during the last quarter. 58.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MAR. Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.07.

MAR opened at $137.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.39 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.92 and a 12 month high of $159.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $137.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.76.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. Marriott International had a return on equity of 83.60% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.64) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 115.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

