Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI Buys 1,150 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI raised its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,345 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Breiter Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 13.5% during the second quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,805 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,365,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,674 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,290 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,283,000. Institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $119.35 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $81.75 and a 1 year high of $126.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.73 billion, a PE ratio of 49.70, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.89.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

In other news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SBUX. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Starbucks from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen upped their price target on Starbucks from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised Starbucks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Starbucks from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.15.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

