FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $740.60 Million

Equities analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) will announce $740.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for FLEETCOR Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $747.28 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $733.00 million. FLEETCOR Technologies posted sales of $585.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies will report full-year sales of $2.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.76 billion to $2.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover FLEETCOR Technologies.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $667.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.45 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.43% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS.

FLT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FLEETCOR Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 527,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,932,000 after buying an additional 15,347 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FLT traded down $3.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $260.62. 22,239 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 620,845. FLEETCOR Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $214.88 and a fifty-two week high of $295.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $270.77.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

See Also: Dual Listing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FLEETCOR Technologies (FLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.