Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, October 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st.
Flexsteel Industries has decreased its dividend by 50.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
NASDAQ:FLXS opened at $34.98 on Friday. Flexsteel Industries has a 52 week low of $18.10 and a 52 week high of $51.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.53. The company has a market capitalization of $239.75 million, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.94.
Flexsteel Industries Company Profile
Flexsteel Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing, import and marketing of residential and commercial upholstered and wood furniture products. Its products include sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs and bedroom furniture.
