Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, October 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st.

Flexsteel Industries has decreased its dividend by 50.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NASDAQ:FLXS opened at $34.98 on Friday. Flexsteel Industries has a 52 week low of $18.10 and a 52 week high of $51.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.53. The company has a market capitalization of $239.75 million, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.94.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Flexsteel Industries stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) by 2,672.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,145 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.17% of Flexsteel Industries worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flexsteel Industries Company Profile

Flexsteel Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing, import and marketing of residential and commercial upholstered and wood furniture products. Its products include sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs and bedroom furniture.

