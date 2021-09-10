Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Purchases 210 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 50.3% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

VWO opened at $52.61 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.53 and a 52-week high of $56.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.67.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.