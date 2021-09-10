Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 10,766 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 151,545 shares.The stock last traded at $23.75 and had previously closed at $23.85.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised Forterra from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Forterra in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.56.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 2.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.46.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). Forterra had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 50.94%. The company had revenue of $492.80 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRTA. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Forterra during the 1st quarter worth about $56,043,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forterra during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,904,000. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forterra during the 1st quarter worth about $23,106,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forterra during the 2nd quarter worth about $20,005,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Forterra by 100.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,435,710 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,754,000 after acquiring an additional 720,675 shares in the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA)

Forterra, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of pipe and precast products. It operates through the flowing segments: Drainage Pipe & Products, Water Pipe & Products, and Corporate and Other. The Drainage Pipe & Products segment produces concrete drainage pipe and precast products in the United States and Eastern Canada.

