Fortescue Metals Group (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Lifted to “Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Fortescue Metals Group (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FSUGY. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Fortescue Metals Group to a hold rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Fortescue Metals Group from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortescue Metals Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortescue Metals Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Fortescue Metals Group stock opened at $26.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.00. Fortescue Metals Group has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $41.35.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $3.058 dividend. This is a positive change from Fortescue Metals Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Fortescue Metals Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 145.10%.

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. engages in the development of iron ore deposits. It operates through the China and Other geographical segments. Its projects include Chichester Hub, Solomon Hub, Port Hedland, Eliwana, Iron Bridgen and copper-gold exploration. The company was founded by John Andrew Henry Forrest in April 2003 and is headquartered in East Perth, Australia.

