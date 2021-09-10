Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Receives $233.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $233.50.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Fortinet from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Fortinet from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Fortinet from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

FTNT opened at $310.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $287.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.82. Fortinet has a fifty-two week low of $106.75 and a fifty-two week high of $322.00. The company has a market cap of $50.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $801.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.76 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 49.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Fortinet will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.27, for a total value of $12,050,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,978,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,127,932.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.31, for a total value of $2,408,069.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,978.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,080 shares of company stock valued at $15,046,015. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Fortinet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Fortinet during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Fortinet by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 102.2% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its position in Fortinet by 280.0% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 68.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

