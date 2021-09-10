Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. IV (NYSE:FVIV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. IV (NYSE:FVIV) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 27,150 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the previous session’s volume of 102,628 shares.The stock last traded at $9.70 and had previously closed at $9.71.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.74.

Get Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. IV alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. IV stock. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. IV (NYSE:FVIV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000. 40.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. IV focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.