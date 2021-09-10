Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$7.29.

A number of brokerages have commented on FVI. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report on Friday. Pi Financial upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$9.00 price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

FVI stock traded down C$0.04 on Friday, hitting C$5.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 727,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,157. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$5.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.45. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 1 year low of C$4.90 and a 1 year high of C$12.61. The stock has a market cap of C$1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.94.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

