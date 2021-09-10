Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Frequency Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on harnessing the body’s innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, FX-322, is in clinical development and is designed to regenerate auditory hair cells to restore hearing function in patients with sensorineural hearing loss. Frequency Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Woburn, Mass. “

Get Frequency Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Frequency Therapeutics from $35.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.75.

Shares of NASDAQ FREQ opened at $7.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.75 million, a P/E ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.86. Frequency Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.86 and a 1 year high of $58.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 19.09 and a quick ratio of 19.09.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $9.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 million. Frequency Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 152.00% and a negative return on equity of 29.15%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Frequency Therapeutics will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Frequency Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Frequency Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Frequency Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Frequency Therapeutics by 988.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 6,851 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Frequency Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Frequency Therapeutics Company Profile

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

See Also: Understanding Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Frequency Therapeutics (FREQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Frequency Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frequency Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.