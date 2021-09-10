Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Coverage Initiated at Cowen

Analysts at Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on FRPT. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Freshpet from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist cut their target price on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Freshpet from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Freshpet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Freshpet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Freshpet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.79.

FRPT opened at $131.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -313.17 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $142.48 and a 200-day moving average of $156.83. Freshpet has a 12-month low of $101.35 and a 12-month high of $186.98.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 4.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.25%. The business had revenue of $108.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.05 million. Freshpet’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Freshpet will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Stephen Weise sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total value of $536,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total transaction of $323,593.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 137,851 shares in the company, valued at $22,337,376.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,949 shares of company stock worth $3,346,467. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Freshpet by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 72,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,836,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $548,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Freshpet by 103.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 51,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,373,000 after buying an additional 26,097 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Freshpet by 152.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,365,000 after acquiring an additional 108,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Freshpet during the second quarter valued at $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

