Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Has $33.23 Million Stock Holdings in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC trimmed its position in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) by 14.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,435,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 251,365 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Welbilt were worth $33,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WBT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Welbilt by 4,865.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Welbilt by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Welbilt during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Welbilt during the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Welbilt by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Richard N. Caron sold 36,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total value of $847,933.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,609. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn cut Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Seaport Global Securities cut Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 24th. raised their price target on shares of Welbilt from $24.75 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Welbilt from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Welbilt currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.38.

Shares of WBT opened at $23.51 on Friday. Welbilt, Inc has a twelve month low of $5.85 and a twelve month high of $25.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.51 and a 200-day moving average of $21.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.78 and a beta of 2.47.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. Welbilt had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business had revenue of $395.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 92.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Welbilt Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

