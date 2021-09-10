Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Has $41.06 Million Holdings in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 811,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,677 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Belden were worth $41,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Belden during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Belden by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Belden by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Belden by 56,680.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 2,834 shares during the period. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Belden during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. 98.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Roel Vestjens sold 7,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $368,322.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,870,480.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BDC shares. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Belden from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Belden from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.20.

Shares of NYSE BDC opened at $58.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.00. Belden Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.55 and a 52 week high of $59.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.34 and its 200 day moving average is $49.20.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $602.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.38 million. Belden had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 4.56%. Belden’s revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Belden Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.27%.

About Belden

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

