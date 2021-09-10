Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Raises Holdings in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 964,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,771 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 2.65% of Quanterix worth $56,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QTRX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Quanterix during the 4th quarter valued at $1,216,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Quanterix during the 1st quarter valued at $1,768,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Quanterix during the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Quanterix by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Quanterix by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Quanterix stock opened at $47.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.71 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.15. Quanterix Co. has a twelve month low of $31.24 and a twelve month high of $92.57.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $25.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.59 million. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 26.90% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Quanterix Co. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total value of $330,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total transaction of $96,302.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,817 shares of company stock valued at $1,328,681. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on QTRX. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Quanterix in a report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Quanterix in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Quanterix from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

