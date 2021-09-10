Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Reduces Holdings in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lowered its position in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 9.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 502,728 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 52,107 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $50,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the first quarter worth $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the first quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 10,533.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 319 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the first quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

NSIT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

In other news, CFO Glynis Bryan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.45, for a total value of $492,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.26, for a total value of $145,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,576.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $929,686 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NSIT opened at $96.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.83. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $52.63 and a one year high of $107.26.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.04. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

