Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Reduces Position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 356,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,590 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 0.35% of Guardant Health worth $44,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Guardant Health by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 300,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,276,000 after acquiring an additional 34,925 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Guardant Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $862,000. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Guardant Health by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 36,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,528,000 after purchasing an additional 4,453 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Guardant Health by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Guardant Health by 3,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GH. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

In other Guardant Health news, Director Ian T. Clark sold 10,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,372,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $743,470. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.31, for a total transaction of $564,005.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,989.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 20,427 shares of company stock valued at $2,549,824 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GH opened at $130.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 19.57 and a quick ratio of 19.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.19. The company has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.71 and a beta of 0.51. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.20 and a 12 month high of $181.07.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.09). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 37.35% and a negative net margin of 116.99%. The business had revenue of $92.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.63 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

