Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Takes Position in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,009,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,015,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Four Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of DLocal during the 2nd quarter worth about $336,000. Wafra Inc. acquired a new position in DLocal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,529,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of DLocal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,205,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of DLocal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,672,000. Finally, Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DLocal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,300,000. 67.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DLO opened at $64.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. DLocal Limited has a 12 month low of $29.57 and a 12 month high of $73.43.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $59.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.70 million. The company’s revenue was up 186.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that DLocal Limited will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DLO shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on DLocal in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC lifted their price target on DLocal from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. began coverage on DLocal in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on DLocal from $30.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on DLocal in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DLocal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.50.

About DLocal

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

